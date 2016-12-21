The Office of the Seniors Advocate has released its second annual Monitoring Seniors Services report.

The report is a yearly update from the Advocate on the status of key seniors services in the province, highlighting where seniors needs are being met and where improvements are most needed.

Tim Orr, Island Health’s Director of Residential Care says there are some areas of the report that point to where the Authority could improve.

The report also outlines a couple of concerns in regards to the availability of seniors care spaces.

There are more seniors waiting for Seniors Subsidized Housing, while the number of units stayed relatively flat. Wait times for residential care have also increased and the number of residential care complaints has increased.