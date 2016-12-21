The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has completed its investigation into the sinking of a fishing vessel that capsized off the west coast of Vancouver Island last year.

The Caledonian went down off Nootka Sound in September 2015.

Four crew members were on board when the vessel capsized, three of them, who were not wearing life jackets, died at the scene.

The Chair of the TSB, Kathy Fox, says the Board has seen similar circumstances occur far too often with, on average, 10 fishermen dying each year somewhere in Canada’s commercial fishing industry.

In addition, Fox says both WorkSafe BC and Transport Canada need to require crews on fishing vessels to wear PFD’s at all times on deck.