Emergency crews are urging drivers to be extra cautious on the roadways this week.

Crews have been busy responding to multiple MVA’s, especially on the inland island highway. Cumberland Fire Chief Mike Williamson says the roads were extremely icy Monday morning.

Cumberland fire crews also responded to a structure fire over the weekend. Williamson says it broke out mid-day Sunday.

He says the fire started in the chimney and made it’s way to the roof. He notes the damage could have been a lot worse.

Williamson says the chimney had been well-maintained and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.