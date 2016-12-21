Cumberland Village Council has adopted a Heritage Management Plan for the community.

Mayor Leslie Baird says the adoption means the Heritage Commission can move forward on implementing the recommendations.

Baird says they did a survey of residents in order to ensure the plan reflected what they thought of as having heritage value.

Baird says she was surprised that the survey of residents found that along with buildings and parks, things like cultural events and community groups were identified as things with heritage value for the community.