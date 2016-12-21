Island Health and First Nations across the region have renewed a partnership accord to improve the health and wellness for Vancouver Island First Nations.

First Nations Health Council Representative Nick Chowdhury, says the accord has now been updated to reflect some changes since it was first signed four years ago.

He says there’s already been a lot of work done.

Chowdhury says the accord is meant to be a living document that can be updated as circumstances and priorities for health care delivery change over the years.