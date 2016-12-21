The holidays can be a tough time for some in our community. Comox Valley Family Services Association is reminding people that there are services available if you’re having a tough time this holiday season.

Executive Director Gillian Normandin says the holidays can be a stressful time for individuals and families. She notes that not everyone is fortunate enough to have a job or family members nearby.

Normandin says often people think there needs to be a big crisis before they seek support, but it’s important to know that there are services out there no matter what issue you may be dealing with.