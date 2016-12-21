Overdose prevention sites will continue to be set up in high-risk communities across the province.

New numbers from the BC Coroners Service show the number of deaths from the use of illicit drugs hit the highest mark ever in BC in November.

The provincial health officer, Dr. Perry Kendall says overdose prevention sites are part of the answer and they provide a point of contact for users who may want help with their drug addiction.

While many deaths are in major centres, there are overdose deaths being reported throughout the province, including in our region.

Kendall says there are hundreds of families grieving and front line workers are stressed so officials are looking at getting more supports in place.