The government is ordering ICBC to do a third-party review on basic insurance rates to keep rates affordable.

Minister of Transportation Todd Stone notes the challenges facing the insurance corporation are two-fold with both an increase in the number of claims and an increase in the cost of those claims in terms of vehicle repair and injury claim costs.

But he says the continual rate increases are unaffordable for BC families.

Stone says while the review will be comprehensive, they are not looking to move to a private model for insurance.