If you are heading out of town over Christmas, RCMP is reminding you to make sure you property is secure.

Constable Gary O’Brien says there are some basic things you can do to make sure your property stays secure while you are away.

He says if you are going away make sure to cancel your newspaper and put your mail on hold.

O’Brien says travelers should be careful what they post on social media as well with regards to taking a trip.

He says light timers are great for keeping criminals guessing as to whether or not you are home.