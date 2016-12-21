Marlene Oolo with Courtenay councilor Erik Eriksson and Mayor Larry Jangula (courtesy City of Courtenay)

A long-time resident of Courtenay has been recognized for her work in the community.

Marlene Oolo has received a certificate of appreciation from the city. Courtenay Mayor Larry Jangula says people like Marlene make the community better.

Jangula says Oolo has had a significant impact on the entire Comox Valley.

In the past, Oolo has served as Sid Williams Board President, worked with the Evergreen Club and has helped out with the Comox Valley Arts Council.

She has also organized Canada Day celebrations at the Sid Williams Theatre, and has given her time and energy to several local dance and theatre organizations across the region.