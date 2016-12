Staff at the Comox Valley Airport are offering some travel tips to users this busy holiday season.

Airport CEO Fred Bigelow says the season is very busy for them, and passengers should remember one key thing while traveling to avoid stress during the holidays.

Bigelow says operations pick up quite a bit around Christmas.

He notes parking operations will run as per usual during the next few weeks.

Bigelow says they have long-term parking set up for passengers who are going on a longer trip.