Mounties are reminding drivers to not drink and drive this holiday season.

Police in the Comox Valley have seen a big spike in impaired drivers this year. Inspector Tim Walton says there’s been an increase this year – members had 9 cases in just 24 hours.

Walton says he’s not sure why there’s been a big increase this year, but it’s important people don’t drink and drive.

Walton is asking everyone to make sure they have a safe and happy holiday and that includes planning a safe way home.