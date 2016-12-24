About half the birds from the now closed World Parrot Refuge in Coombs have found homes.

Jan Robson, with the Greyhaven Bird Society says there was a lot of interest from people interested in adopting the birds. She says they started off with 584 birds and are now down to about 280.

Robson says they were happy to find good matches for the birds.

Robson says many people who have adopted birds say their bird that seemed sickly at first, is now thriving. Most of the remaining birds have been moved to a larger facility in Vancouver.