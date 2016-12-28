2016 was a big year for the city of Courtenay. The past 12 months were a follow-up to last year’s monumental centennial.

Mayor Larry Jangula says the city has dealt with a lot, and is happy with the work done by his council and city staff. He believes they worked well together on a variety of city issues.

However, Jangula says there are still some things they need to work on. He notes council has to learn to separate “needs” from “wants”.

Jangula says he’s optimistic about the new year, and one of the priority projects at the city will focus on waste management.