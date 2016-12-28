It’s been a busy year in the Village of Cumberland. Mayor Leslie Baird is saying thank-you to residents and visitors for their patience during the past 12 months.

The Village underwent significant road work and infrastructure improvements along the main drag in the Village. Baird says it was a hardship for some, but has made a big difference.

Baird says this work has been needed for years.

Baird notes that crews were fortunate to get the work complete right before the snow arrived in early December. Baird says plans are in the works to fix up the entrance to the Village in the spring.