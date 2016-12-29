The Ministry of Advanced Education is reminding students and those looking for a new career of a tool to help the search for post-secondary education and training.

Minister Andrew Wilkinson says EducationPlannerBC provides a one-stop shop for students to apply to all 25 of BC’s public post-secondary institutions.

Wilkinson says the arrival of a new year causes many people to think about the future and the education planner is a good place to start if you think that future may involve going back to school.