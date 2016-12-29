The Chair of the Comox Valley RD says it’s been a busy year at the regional district with a number of major projects underway.

Board Chair Bruce Jolliffe says there’s a couple of project that wrapped up and a couple more that will continue into the coming year. He says infrastructure will be on the top of the priority list for the RD in 2017.

Jolliffe notes another priority for the coming year includes continuing to work to solve the issues facing the Comox Valley Water system in order to address the repeated boil water advisories that have been issued for users of the system.

Jolliffe notes that the filtration plant is expected to take some time to build, with the goal of having it up and running by 2019.