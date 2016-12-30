A grant program has been set up to help bring events to the region.

Applications are currently being accepted for the Sport and Event Enhancement Grant. Spokesperson Roger McKinnon says the grant is available to a variety of organizations in the community.

McKinnon says the grant was set up by local hotels and Comox Valley Destination Marketing Advisory Committee. He says the grant will be a big boost for the tourism sector in the Comox Valley.

The deadline for the 2017 intake is January 15th. More information and application forms can be found at discovercomoxvalley.com.