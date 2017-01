The head of the North Island Hospitals Project says the crews are getting excited to show off their work to the public. The project is entering the final phase of construction.

Chief Project Officer Tom Sparrow says public tours will be offered in the summer to allow people to check out the new facilities.

Sparrow says there will be a lot of information coming out in the next year as the transitions to the new facilities take place.

The new hospitals are scheduled to open in the fall.