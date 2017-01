Construction begins this week on expanded shelter space in the Comox Valley.

The Salvation Army has received more than half-a-million dollars from BC Housing to add six new transition units to Pidcock House.

Shelter spokesperson Brent Hobden says they will also be able to provide programs to help people make the transition into their own housing.

Along with the transition units, the renovations will also include a pet friendly room, a commercial kitchen and dining room.