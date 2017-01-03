RCMP in the Comox Valley responded to two unusual crashes within the last week. A single vehicle crash in the region led to a drug bust by RCMP.

Constable Rob Gardner says a single vehicle crash on the old island highway led police to two other investigations.

Gardner says the driver was found to have consumed alcohol, had a quantity of drugs on them at the time and was also linked to a nearby case of mischief.

Gardner notes the driver is facing charges of mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

Gardner says the second crash was a street race that resulted in a car hitting the cement barriers at the end of 17th Street in Courtenay.

Both vehicles involved were impounded for seven days and both drivers were ticketed.