An air quality advisory and open burning restrictions is in effect for the Comox Valley.

The advisory was issued by the Ministry of Environment and Island Health because of high concentrations of fine particulates in the air, which can be problematic for those with underlying health issues, seniors and infants.

The restrictions ban open burning withing 15 kilometres of Courtenay City Hall for the next three days.

For further details on the air quality advisory, visit bit.ly/2iAEEs6.