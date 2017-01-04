If you’ve got a concern about issues at the city of Courtenay. you can take advantage of the Mayor’s Open Door Sessions. Larry Jangula says these are a great way for him to hear back from residents.

Jangula says the sessions run every second Thursday at 9:30 AM.

Jangula notes he’s discussed multiple topics with residents, from waste management to zoning and health issues within the region.

The first Mayor’s Open Door Session is on Thursday, January 5th. Contact the city of Courtenay for further details or visit the city website at courtenay.ca.