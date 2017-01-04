The Comox Valley Regional District is receiving funding for the 2017 Wood Stove Exchange program.

The Provincial Wood Stove Exchange Program has been around since 2008, and provides rebates for residents to upgrade old wood burning appliances.

Minister of Environment Mark Polak says the goal is to replace the older stoves with new, cleaner burning and more efficient heat sources.

The Comox Valley Regional District is receiving $17,000 for the program this year.

Polak says since the program began, funding has been provided to upgrade more than 7,000 wood-burning appliances across the province.