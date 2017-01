2017 is shaping up to be a busy year for the Town of Comox.

Mayor Paul Ives says the first phase of the Marina Vitalization program is set to finish up early this year. He says the Berwick expansion and the Comox Mall redevelopment will mark significant investment in the downtown area and there are more in development.

Ives says they’ve heard very positive feedback from the the business community, which is excited about the new developments that will draw people to the area.