A house fire broke out in the 4600 block of Headquarters Road late Wednesday evening. Courtenay Fire’s Deputy Chief Kurt MacDonald says the call came in just before 9:30 PM.

MacDonald says crews were able to get the fire out quickly. He notes that all occupants of the home were out of the house when crews arrived on scene.

MacDonald says there is light smoke damage through the house. MacDonald says investigators were able to determine that the fire was started by old electrical wiring.