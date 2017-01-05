BC Hydro is conserving water in Comox Lake following an unusually dry December. After the massive rainfalls seen in October and November, December was cold and dry.

Spokesperson Stephen Watson says Hydro has been in conservation mode since mid-December and flows have been further reduced this week.

Watson says it’s been a case of going from one extreme to the other.

Watson notes this is why Hydro doesn’t let the reservoir get too low in the winter because the region can get stretches of cold, dry weather with little inflows into the system.

Watson notes there are no significant rains in the forecast and hydro will be keeping a close eye on the reservoir levels.