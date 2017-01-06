Mounties in the region have been kept busy lately responding to a rash of business break-and-enters.

Constable Rob Gardner says since mid-December, police have been called out to 10 incidents across the region. He says they’ve received calls from Royston, Black Creek, Cumberland and Courtenay, with one business in Courtenay being broken into twice.

Gardner says the RCMP Crime Reduction and Forensic Units are helping with the investigations. Police are asking the public to contact them with any other details. You can also contact Crime-Stoppers anonymously with any information pertaining to these cases.