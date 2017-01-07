When Kinder Morgan officials decide to go ahead with their pipeline expansion project in BC, the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation says they’ll have 5 shovel-ready spill response projects.

The Corporation plans to invest in 5 oil spill response bases.

Spokesperson Michael Lowry says Kinder Morgan is expected to make a final investment decision in the first quarter of this year and once that decision is made, shovels would be in the ground for the new bases that would be ready to open in the Spring of 2018.

Lowry says the main base would be in Nanaimo, which would be home to a number of vessels. The other bases would be set up on the South and West coasts of Vancouver Island.