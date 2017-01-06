Fire crews across the Valley will be holding tree chipping events this weekend.

Courtenay Fire spokesperson Jerry Rippin says it’s a great opportunity for residents to safely dispose of their Christmas trees.

He notes they’ll be holding their collection Saturday and Sunday, with donations going towards local charities.

The Comox Department will be doing the same. Chief Gord Schreiner says crews will be accepting and chipping trees by donation, with the funds going to support YANA.

In Cumberland, the fire department will be holding its annual Christmas Tree Burn on Sunday at the Village Park.