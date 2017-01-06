BC Hydro customers will be paying more for power this year.

Hydro has announced a 3.5% increase in payments. Spokesperson Mora Scott says the increase is part of a ten year rate plan, which gives customers an idea of how much they’ll pay for hydro.

The increase is expected to cost an extra $3.74 per household. Scott says finding power saving solutions is a good way to minimize the impact of the rate increase.

Scott says the increase is needed to maintain the high quality power and service.

The rate increase comes into effect on April 1st.