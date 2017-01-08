The annual WinterFest is just around the corner, and the Mayor of Courtenay is excited about the event.

Larry Jangula says it’s an excellent way to bring the community together, with a variety of activities. He says it’s also a big boost to the tourism sector in the Comox Valley.

WinterFest kicks off on Friday, January 13th with the Rail Jam snowboarding competition. 6th Street between Cliffe and Duncan Avenue will be closed from 4 to 10:30 for the event. More details about WinterFest can be found at the event’s website.