The BC Government has come to an agreement with the teachers’ union after a lengthy court battle over contract language.

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that legislation brought in by the government in in 2002 wrongly removed class size and composition from the teachers’ contract.

Minister of Education Mike Bernier says the government will provide $50-million in funding for school districts .

Bernier says both parties will continue to meet to determine how to modernize contract language to reflect changes that have taken place in classrooms in the last 15 years.