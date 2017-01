The Nature Conservancy of Canada is setting a goal to conserve one million acres of ecologically important land and water in BC by Earth Day 2020. Currently, 980,000 acres are protected.

Director of Development Michael Curnes says they have launched a campaign to help reach that goal.

The conservancy has a number of projects in the region, including the Baikie Island Nature Reserve in Campbell River, Clayoquot Island in Clayoquot Sound and Francis Point on the Sunshine Coast.