A Seismologist says recent earthquakes off northern Vancouver Island are a good reminder to be prepared.

A 5.7 magnitude quake struck 175 kilometres west of Port Hardy on Friday evening, following a number of nearby quakes earlier in the day, including a 5.1 about 150 kilometres west of the region.

Seismologist Taimi Mulder says a 5-magnitude quake strikes in that area about once a year, and it’s a good reminder to be prepared for larger events.

Mulder says you should also have an emergency kit and an evacuation plan should you have to leave your home quickly.