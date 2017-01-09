A new BC Hydro substation in the Comox Valley has been brought online.

Construction on the $39-million Buckley Bay Substation wrapped up this past summer and it has now been connected into the power grid. Spokesperson Stephen Watson says the new substation will provide more reliable power to Denman and Hornby Islands.

Watson says the substation will help to ensure the power system remains reliable and will also provide crews with more flexibility to reroute power if there is an outage.

Watson says the new substation will also help to deal with increased demand in the region as the area grows.