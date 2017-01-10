Search and Rescue crews were kept very busy over the past 12 months. Comox Valley SAR President Paul Berry says they responded to a record number of calls in 2016.

He says there were successes and a number of medical evacuations around the region for mountain bikers and a few calls that were focused on the Strathcona Park area.

Berry notes crews put in a lot of training to ensure they can make rescues as quickly as possible.

Berry says Comox Valley Search and Rescue responded to 52 calls compared to 39 in 2015.