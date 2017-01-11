The Comox Valley Sports Centre is one of the major recreational facilities operated by the CVRD (image courtesy Google Maps)

The Regional District is looking for feedback on indoor recreation facilities in the Comox Valley.

RD spokesperson Jennifer Zbinden says they’ve started work on an Indoor Recreation Facilities Master Plan. She says they want to know if the facilities are fulfilling the needs of users.

Zbinden says a survey is available on the RD’s website. She notes there will also be public open houses and user group meetings to share feedback.11

Zbinden says focus group meetings will start up the week of January 16th. She notes user numbers have been strong over the past several years. The draft of the Master Plan will be completed in early April.