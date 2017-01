A former Courtenay councillor has been chosen as the BC NDP candidate for the Courtenay-Comox riding.

Ronna-Rae Leonard says her decades of experience will help in her political endeavors.

Leonard served on Courtenay council for three terms between 2005 and 2014.

She says the plan now is to continue to make connections in the community. The provincial election is scheduled to take place in May.