The Provincial Government has recognized the contributions of the Chinese community in Cumberland.

A monument has been installed at the Chinese Cemetery, honouring the sacrifices and contributions of the Chinese residents of the community.

BC’s Minister Responsible for Multiculturalism, Teresa Wat was on hand to unveil the monument, which also acknowledges the historical wrongs members of the Chinese community faced.

The monument is the second BC Chinese Legacy project in the province, and the first on Vancouver Island.