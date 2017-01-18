Mounties are looking for information after a business break and enter in Courtenay.

Constable Rob Gardner says it happened on Saturday in the 800 block of Cliffe Avenue.

Gardner says an employee was in the locked business when they heard a noise and discovered a man standing in the office. He notes the subject then fled the scene after being discovered.

The RCMP Forensic Identification section is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who may have any further info is asked to contact RCMP or CrimeStoppers.