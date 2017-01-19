A new 4-unit rental project has been created in Courtenay to help women and children leaving abusive relationships.

The new project provides second-stage housing after the women leave Lilli House.

Heather Ney with the Comox Valley Transition Society says the society was able to work with BC Housing and the Coalition to End Homelessness to get funding.

Ney says the rental project is already full and they are looking for other opportunities to provide affordable rental accommodation for women as they are looking to move on from the shelter.