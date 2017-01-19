Emergency preparedness courses are being offered by the Comox Fire Department.

Fire Chief Gord Schreiner says the department will be offering free CPR and Neighbourhood Emergency courses once a month. He notes the program is fairly basic, and covers how you can prepare yourself and your neighbours for an emergency.

The first course takes place on Friday, January 20th.

Schreiner says the courses are free, but they do ask that you sign up in advance at the Comox Community Centre so they know how many people to expect.