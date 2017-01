The War Amps key tag campaign is underway.

The key tags have a unique code for your key ring, registered only to your name and address. In the event they are lost, the finder can throw the keys into any mailbox to be returned to you.

Public Awareness Officer Jamie Lunn says the service is used over 13 thousand times every year.

If you don’t receive a key tag, you can sign up for one at waramps.ca.