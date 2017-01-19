The Comox Valley Emergency Program is rolling out a new notification system to alert residents during major events.

Program Coordinator Howie Siemens says people can sign up to receive a notification to a cell or land-line phone. He says the system will first be used to notify people about boil water advisories.

Siemens says the boil water notifications gives them a chance to test the system to make sure it’s working well so that it can also be used for other major events.

You can sign up through the CVRD’s website.