The Town of Comox is look to recoup a multi-million dollar over-payment to the Comox Valley Regional District for sewer services.

A mis-calibration was discovered at the Courtenay pump station in 2015, which had resulted in the town paying more than it should have for sewer services.

Mayor Paul Ives says council is requesting an adjustment to refund the over-payment.

It’s estimated that the town paid $2.36-million more than it should have between 2004 and 2015, when the pump station measurements were corrected.