The Comox Valley Regional District is looking to upgrade the sewer line on Goose Spit.

The RD presented details of the construction work to the public at an open house this week and the information is also available on the RD’s website.

Senior Manager of Water and Wastewater Services, Kris La Rose says the existing force main is aging and needs to be replaced.

La Rose says the goal is to have the work complete by the end of May.