New hospice beds will be coming to the Comox Valley.

The Comox Valley Hospice Society is receiving $125,000, which will go toward setting up two new community hospice beds.

Executive Director Terri Odeneal says there are currently four beds in the Comox Valley and there is a demand for more hospice spaces.

Odeneal says having hospice beds available provide a comfortable place for people to go in their final days.

Odeneal says the society will be working with Island Health to determine the location and timelines for having the new beds set up.