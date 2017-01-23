Volunteers in Oyster River have been honoured at the annual Oyster River Volunteer Fire Department Banquet. Fire Chief Bruce Green says a number of awards were handed out this year.

Among some of the recipients was Julia Blake, who was presented with the Bill Carnie Memorial Firefighter of the Year Award.

Green says the department could not do what it does without its volunteers.

Heidi Fuerste received the Rookie of the Year award, and Doug Taylor was presented with his 25-year Provincial Long Service Medal.