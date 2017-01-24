The Comox Valley School District is working to fill additional teaching positions, following additional funding from the province.

The BC Government allocated $50-million to districts across the province following the Supreme Court ruling on class size and composition, which found in favour of the BC Teachers Federation.

School District 71 is getting $732,000, which works out to approximately 17 full-time teaching positions.

The district says school staffs are working to determine the best way to use that additional staffing with the goal of having the positions filled by the end of January.